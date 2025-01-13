Radio Spot - LCC Pool Tournament

This is a 30 second radio spot on a pool tournament for patrons 18 and older hosted by Landstuhl Community Club every Friday from 6:30 to 10pm on Landstuhl Post in Landstuhl, Germany. Sign up begins 6pm the night of play. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 08:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84397
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110771172.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
