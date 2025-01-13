Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News Story- California Wildfire Assistance And USS Travis Manion

    AFN Naples News Story- California Wildfire Assistance And USS Travis Manion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.13.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250113-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January, 13 2025) Radio news story highlighting the active duty support of the California Wildfires and the naming of the future amphibious transport dock USS Travis Manion. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84395
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771169.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News Story- California Wildfire Assistance And USS Travis Manion, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Los Angeles
    NSA Naples
    Active Duty
    California Wildfires
    USS Travis Manion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download