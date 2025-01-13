Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Baumholder CYS Bows and Bowties Ball

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on the Bows and Bowties Ball hosted by the Baumholder Child and Youth Services at the Rheinlander Community Club, Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 22. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Baumholder CYS Bows and Bowties Ball, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

