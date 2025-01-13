250119 Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covering New Zealand Assumes Command of CTF 150 and U.S. Marine Received Two Purple Hearts, Bringing Awareness to Effects of Traumatic Brain Injuries. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
