Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Dayroom Renovations & Foundations Course

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Dayroom Renovations & Foundations Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with Staff Sgt. Kadel Loyd, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron airmen dorm leader, and the recent implementation of new enlisted professional military education foundation courses here. These courses focus on empowering Wolf Pack Airmen with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to excel in the most demanding operational environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 23:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84369
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110770796.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Dayroom Renovations & Foundations Course, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolf Pack
    AFN Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download