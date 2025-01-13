AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Dayroom Renovations & Foundations Course

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with Staff Sgt. Kadel Loyd, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron airmen dorm leader, and the recent implementation of new enlisted professional military education foundation courses here. These courses focus on empowering Wolf Pack Airmen with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to excel in the most demanding operational environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)