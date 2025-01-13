Call A Taxi SPOT

241230-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
An anti-drinking-and-driving radio spot encouraging responsible drinking. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 20:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84367
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110770748.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
