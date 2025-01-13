KMC Update - Norovirus and the Importance of the ALERT System

Lee Lewis, Chief of Operations for the garrison’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, explains how personnel can sign up online to receive notifications from the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. Meanwhile, norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, is making its way through the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 04:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84359
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110769538.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
