    KMC Update - Norovirus and the Importance of the ALERT System

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Lee Lewis, Chief of Operations for the garrison’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, explains how personnel can sign up online to receive notifications from the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. Meanwhile, norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, is making its way through the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 04:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84359
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110769538.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Norovirus and the Importance of the ALERT System, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norovirus
    KMC Update
    ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System
    Stomach Flu

