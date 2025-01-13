A radio spot informing the residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay about the requirements to drive on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84345
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110768251.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Vehicle Requirements, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.