    NEWS IN ONE JAN. 15

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brentan Meadows and Staff Sgt. Karla Parra

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On Today's News in One:

    U.S. SOLDIERS WITH TASK FORCE VOIT TRAINED WITH ESTONIAN SERVICE MEMBERS ON THE HIGH MOBILITY ARTILLERY ROCKET SYSTEM, OR HIMARS, AT NARVA, ESTONIA.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    HIMARS
    ESTONIA
    ARMY
    ARTILLERY

