Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 63: CHANGE for the better!

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 63: CHANGE for the better!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Sara Leslie and Nate Armstrong, Co-Chairs of the CHANGE organization at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as well as Josh Beitel, one of the advisors to the organization. They share their insights and experiences leading the organization and discuss the benefits and opportunities that CHANGE provides to contracting trainees.

    The conversation covers a range of topics, including the organization's activities, such as networking events, community service and professional development opportunities. Our guests also share their thoughts on the importance of feedback, leadership development and employee retention in the contracting workforce.

    Tune in to learn about the CHANGE organization, its mission and goals, and the importance of community and connection in the contracting workforce. The conversation also touches on topics such as employee retention, feedback and leadership development.

    CHANGE - The Community Helping through Action and Networking toward the Greatness of our Environment.
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    PKX – Human Resources Division

    ***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84336
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110766921.mp3
    Length: 00:45:28
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 63: CHANGE for the better!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download