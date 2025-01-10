The Contracting Experience - Episode 63: CHANGE for the better!

In this episode, we sit down with Sara Leslie and Nate Armstrong, Co-Chairs of the CHANGE organization at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as well as Josh Beitel, one of the advisors to the organization. They share their insights and experiences leading the organization and discuss the benefits and opportunities that CHANGE provides to contracting trainees.



The conversation covers a range of topics, including the organization's activities, such as networking events, community service and professional development opportunities. Our guests also share their thoughts on the importance of feedback, leadership development and employee retention in the contracting workforce.



Tune in to learn about the CHANGE organization, its mission and goals, and the importance of community and connection in the contracting workforce. The conversation also touches on topics such as employee retention, feedback and leadership development.



CHANGE - The Community Helping through Action and Networking toward the Greatness of our Environment.

AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

PKX – Human Resources Division



***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.