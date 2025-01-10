Da Guards - Ep. 15 Let's meet Luke Eberle

Luke currently works for the North Dakota National Guards J6 as the IT Services Branch Chief, and is also a Signal Officer for NDNG Joint Force Headquarters.



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.