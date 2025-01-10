Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Da Guards - Ep. 15 Let's meet Luke Eberle

    Da Guards - Ep. 15 Let's meet Luke Eberle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Luke Eberle!
    Luke currently works for the North Dakota National Guards J6 as the IT Services Branch Chief, and is also a Signal Officer for NDNG Joint Force Headquarters.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84323
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110765779.mp3
    Length: 00:30:18
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 15 Let's meet Luke Eberle, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Da Guards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download