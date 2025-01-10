Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Nikki Edelenbos - Biologist

    Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Nikki Edelenbos - Biologist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the diverse people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the US Army Corps of Engineers.

    In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nikki Edelenbos with the Jacksonville District. Nikki has been with USACE just about one year. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, her passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.

    To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84318
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764953.mp3
    Length: 00:23:14
    Album Inside the Castle Season 4
    Disc # 4
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Nikki Edelenbos - Biologist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Build Strong With Us

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download