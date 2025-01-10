Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the diverse people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the US Army Corps of Engineers.
In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nikki Edelenbos with the Jacksonville District. Nikki has been with USACE just about one year. In this episode we will discuss her path into USACE, her passion for the work she does, and what she has learned about USACE over the past year.
To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84318
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110764953.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:14
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 4
|Disc #
|4
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Nikki Edelenbos - Biologist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.