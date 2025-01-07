Fox Chatter - Episode 15

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, discusses the DEOCS survey results and speaks with retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Dean Widener, who is visiting the base this upcoming drill to discuss benefits for Airmen. Bowes also highlights award winners across the organization.