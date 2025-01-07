U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, discusses the DEOCS survey results and speaks with retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Dean Widener, who is visiting the base this upcoming drill to discuss benefits for Airmen. Bowes also highlights award winners across the organization.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 10:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84314
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110764203.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:03
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 15, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.