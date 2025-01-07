Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 15

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, discusses the DEOCS survey results and speaks with retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Dean Widener, who is visiting the base this upcoming drill to discuss benefits for Airmen. Bowes also highlights award winners across the organization.

