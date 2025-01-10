250108-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 8, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting 39th U.S. president Jimmy Carter's state funeral service and Secretary of Defense Llyod J. Austin III hosting the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 03:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84311
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110764105.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Jimmy Carter Funeral/ SecDef Meeting at UDCG, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.