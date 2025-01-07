Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Java Cafe Winter Special

    Radio Spot - Java Cafe Winter Special

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    this is a 15 second radio spot featuring Java Cafe's winter drink special, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84308
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764096.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Java Cafe Winter Special, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Java Cafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download