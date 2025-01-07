Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Built Wyverns Tough Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot explaining the requirements to sell a car at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Security Forces Squadron Pass and Registration office is responsible for processing vehicle registrations, including providing information on the necessary steps to sell a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

