    AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck March, Jan. 7, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Annually, members of the 31st and 48th Fighter Wing gather to honor the four Airmen who died in the Jolly 22 helicopter crash with a memorial ruck march. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 08:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    48th FW
    31st FW
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    56th RQS
    Jolly 22

