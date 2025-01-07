AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck March, Jan. 7, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Annually, members of the 31st and 48th Fighter Wing gather to honor the four Airmen who died in the Jolly 22 helicopter crash with a memorial ruck march. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)