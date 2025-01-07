NEWS IN ONE OCT. 7

On today's News in One:
U.S. Army Colonel Tracy Michael assumed command of the 68th Theater Medical Command during an activation ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany.
(U.S. Army Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|10.07.2024
|01.10.2025 08:00
|Newscasts
|84299
|2501/DOD_110764061.mp3
|00:01:00
|SGT. SHANE GOODEN
|SGT. SHANE GOODEN
|2025
|NEWS
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
