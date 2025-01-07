Radio Spot - Prost, Prose and Paint

This is a 30-second radio spot on the Prost, Prose and Paint evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Thursday of each quarter at Pinsetters' Pub, Bldg. 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. Register at www.baumholder.armymwr.com or contact the Baumholder Library. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)