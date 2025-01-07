Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Prost, Prose and Paint

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Prost, Prose and Paint evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Thursday of each quarter at Pinsetters' Pub, Bldg. 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. Register at www.baumholder.armymwr.com or contact the Baumholder Library. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

