Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Country Nights at the Kazabra Club

    Radio Spot - Country Nights at the Kazabra Club

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot featuring Country Nights at the Kazabra Club every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Vogelweh Air Base, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 06:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84289
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764046.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Country Nights at the Kazabra Club, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC Update 1016 & 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download