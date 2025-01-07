Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Palentine's Day

    Radio Spot - Palentine's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on Palentine's Day hosted by Baumholder Library at the Rheinlander Community Center, Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 13. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 06:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84286
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764022.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Palentine's Day, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Party
    DMA
    Baumholder
    Valentines
    Palentines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download