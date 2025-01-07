Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift Ep. 18 Meet Command Chief Jonathan Birk

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk took over responsibility as the 433rd Airlift Wing command chief in October 2024. In this episode, he shares his Air Force journey, some of the lessons he's learned along the way, and his expectations as the new Alamo Wing senior enlisted leader.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:33
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
