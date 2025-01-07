Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk took over responsibility as the 433rd Airlift Wing command chief in October 2024. In this episode, he shares his Air Force journey, some of the lessons he's learned along the way, and his expectations as the new Alamo Wing senior enlisted leader.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84273
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110762994.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:33
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift Ep. 18 Meet Command Chief Jonathan Birk, by Julian Hernandez
