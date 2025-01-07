Ready, Set, Airlift Ep. 18 Meet Command Chief Jonathan Birk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84273" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk took over responsibility as the 433rd Airlift Wing command chief in October 2024. In this episode, he shares his Air Force journey, some of the lessons he's learned along the way, and his expectations as the new Alamo Wing senior enlisted leader.