    Ep. 13: U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin "Scrappy" Couchman, new 140th Wing Commander

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    New 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin "Scrappy" Couchman discusses his background, his career as a fighter pilot, his vision for the 140th Wing's future and more!

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84272
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110762916.mp3
    Length: 00:30:45
    Year 2025
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 13: U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin "Scrappy" Couchman, new 140th Wing Commander, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    140WG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere

