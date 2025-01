The Seagull - Ep 033 - January 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84271" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month's Seagull we hear from wing Command Chief, CMSgt Christopher Hirl, about focusing on personal and professional development, caring for others and reflecting on a 38 year career. We learn a little bit about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., get a few of the latest stories from the wing and even a clip from our most recent Chevrons podcast!