Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 033 - January 2025

    The Seagull - Ep 033 - January 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Seagull we hear from wing Command Chief, CMSgt Christopher Hirl, about focusing on personal and professional development, caring for others and reflecting on a 38 year career. We learn a little bit about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., get a few of the latest stories from the wing and even a clip from our most recent Chevrons podcast!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84271
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110762888.mp3
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 033 - January 2025, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    development
    command message
    caring
    chevrons
    mlkjr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download