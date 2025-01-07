Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - IEP Full Podcast

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    On this episode of the Art of Law, we take a look into Special Education law. Specially, we talk about the Individual Education Plan (IEP) process and discuss what is the referral and evaluation process, who is part of the IEP Team, and more. Our guest today is Mr. John Bergstresser, a legal assistance attorney.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:39
    hill Air Force base
    75th air base wing legal office

