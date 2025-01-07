On this episode of the Art of Law, we take a look into Special Education law. Specially, we talk about the Individual Education Plan (IEP) process and discuss what is the referral and evaluation process, who is part of the IEP Team, and more. Our guest today is Mr. John Bergstresser, a legal assistance attorney.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84270
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110762886.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:39
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - IEP Full Podcast, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.