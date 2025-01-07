The Art of Law at Hill AFB - IEP Full Podcast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84270" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Art of Law, we take a look into Special Education law. Specially, we talk about the Individual Education Plan (IEP) process and discuss what is the referral and evaluation process, who is part of the IEP Team, and more. Our guest today is Mr. John Bergstresser, a legal assistance attorney.