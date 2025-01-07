Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Private Organization and Fundraisers

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    We are joined by Karlie Johnson with the Force Support Squadron to discuss with us all about the process to establish a Private Organization on base as well as the differences between a Private Organization and Unit Affiliated Unofficial Activities.  We also discuss the process to conduct a fundraiser on base.  You can find more information on Private Organizations at https://hillfss.com/private-organizations/.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Private Organization and Fundraisers, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base
    75th Air Base Wing Legal Office

