The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Private Organization and Fundraisers

We are joined by Karlie Johnson with the Force Support Squadron to discuss with us all about the process to establish a Private Organization on base as well as the differences between a Private Organization and Unit Affiliated Unofficial Activities. We also discuss the process to conduct a fundraiser on base. You can find more information on Private Organizations at https://hillfss.com/private-organizations/.
