    Marine Band Offstage Episode 9 – Musical Journeys

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Isaac Mei 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” discuss their musical journeys, how they got to where they are now.

    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 10:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Band Offstage Episode 9 – Musical Journeys, by SSgt Isaac Mei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    music
    Marine Band
    military music
    auditions

