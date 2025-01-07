Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skate Night

    Skate Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    01.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of Skate Night. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84256
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110762565.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skate Night, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    Spot
    AFN Radio GTMO
    Skate Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download