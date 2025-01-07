This is a 30 second radio spot on the Baumholder and Kaiserslautern Outdoor Recreation travel schedules for Jan. to March. These schedules are available under the "Calendar" section of baumholder.armymwr.com and kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84250
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110762521.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation Travel Schedules, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.