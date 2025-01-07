Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 19: Shaping Innovators: NIWC Pacific's Pathways to Excellence

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, we’re joined by Mike McMillian, aka "Spock," the Executive Director of NIWC Pacific for part two of his interview.



Spock sheds light on the incredible career opportunities at the Navy’s premier research lab, highlighting the New Professionals Program, which offers rotational technical tours across departments to build diverse skills and experiences.



He also explores the importance of diversity—particularly diversity of thought—and how it fuels innovation to solve the Navy’s toughest challenges. He dives into NIWC Pacific’s robust STEM outreach programs, which span K-12 through college, inspiring and preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers. These efforts are critical to building a talent pipeline that will tackle complex problems and deliver solutions to support our warfighters.



Finally, we discuss the lab’s impactful community partnerships, including its collaboration with the National Foundation for Autism Research (NFAR), which opens doors for individuals with unique talents.



Tune in to discover how NIWC Pacific is shaping the future of innovation and excellence through outreach, diversity, and opportunity!