Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - National Hobby Month and Fire Side Chats for Spouses

    KMC Update - National Hobby Month and Fire Side Chats for Spouses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community news update discussing opportunities to meet local subject matter experts in various disciplines through the Baumholder MWR and a spouses support network provided through the Military and Family Readiness Center, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84231
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110761665.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - National Hobby Month and Fire Side Chats for Spouses, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    MFRC
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download