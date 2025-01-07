250107-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 07, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Seth A. Florez, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Examination for Active Duty and Navy Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR) personnel for cycle 266 scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025, as well as mailing advice from Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Ayanna Baker, Post Office Leading Petty Officer, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on Jan. 07, 2025. The exam provides an unbiased factor for the Final Multiple Score (FMS) algorithm for advancement consideration, helping rank qualified enlisted candidates for advancement consideration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)