Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250107-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    250107-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Seaman Brianna Bonilla 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 07, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Seth A. Florez, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Examination for Active Duty and Navy Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR) personnel for cycle 266 scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025, as well as mailing advice from Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Ayanna Baker, Post Office Leading Petty Officer, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on Jan. 07, 2025. The exam provides an unbiased factor for the Final Multiple Score (FMS) algorithm for advancement consideration, helping rank qualified enlisted candidates for advancement consideration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 05:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84223
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110761534.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250107-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SN Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Souda Bay
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download