    NSA Bahrain - Radio Spot

    BAHRAIN

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Fifteen-second spot highlighting NSA Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 06:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84221
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110761526.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2025
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain - Radio Spot, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain

