Frontier Banter: Fort Sill's First Marathon & MWR’s Recreation Revolution

In this dynamic episode of Frontier Banter, Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Pearson take listeners behind the scenes with Fort Sill's stellar Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team, revealing how they're transforming military community life while preserving the installation's rich frontier heritage.



Join MWR Director Sarah Gersper, whose dedication to "serving those who serve" shines through in every program, alongside Special Events Coordinator Ethan Briner and Outdoor Recreation Director Brianna Wilcox as they unveil Fort Sill's hidden treasures and exciting future plans.



The spotlight shines bright on the upcoming Warrior Run, set for March 22, 2025. This landmark event features Fort Sill's first-ever full marathon, along with half-marathon, 10K run/ruck, and kids' race options. Capped at 500 participants, this unique course winds through Fort Sill's historic grounds, showcasing nearly 200 years of frontier and military history. Each $100 registration includes an impressive swag bag featuring a CamelBak and commemorative jersey.



But that's just the beginning! The episode reveals major developments for 2025, including:



- The installation's first Comic Con featuring celebrities and gaming personalities

- A new on-post pet boarding facility called "Animal House"

- An expanded Jack Daniels bar at the Patriot Club

- Oklahoma's longest indoor archery range

- The return of the mysterious local band "Red Light Duck Hunter"



From elk herds roaming freely to escape rooms in the library, discover why Fort Sill's MWR program served over a million patrons in 2024. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast exploring Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), a history buff walking the grounds where Buffalo Soldiers once patrolled, or a family looking for their next adventure, this episode showcases why there's always something exciting happening at Fort Sill.



Don't miss this engaging conversation that reveals how Fort Sill's MWR team is setting the gold standard for military installations while creating a community where service members and their families truly want to be.