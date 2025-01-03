Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - American Red Cross Volunteers and First Aid

    KMC Update - American Red Cross Volunteers and First Aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.06.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on American Red Cross volunteers and First Aid classes with Autumn Mantell, American Red Cross regional program specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 6, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84204
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110760588.mp3
    Length: 00:01:49
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - American Red Cross Volunteers and First Aid, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Volunteer
    Red Cross
    First Aid
    KMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download