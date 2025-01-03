Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP18: Rotation 2502, 2nd ABCT 1st Cavalry Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP18: Rotation 2502, 2nd ABCT 1st Cavalry Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet”, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Col. Ethan J. Diven, the 31st Commander of Operations Group sits down with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to discuss training after the successful conclusion of The National Training Center Rotation 25-02. Col. Jose A. Reyes, Brigade Commander and Cpt. Brendan R. Fowler, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment Charlie Company Commander share insights on what was harder than they expected, what they are most proud of, the transition support matrix, how they will use this experience to integrate in home station training and give advice to future Commanders that will rotate through the National Training Center.

    Recommended Resources:

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84195
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110760017.mp3
    Length: 00:21:25
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP18: Rotation 2502, 2nd ABCT 1st Cavalry Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    Lessons Learned
    NTC Warrior Chronicles
    The Gauntlet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download