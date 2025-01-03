Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP18: Rotation 2502, 2nd ABCT 1st Cavalry Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84195" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet”, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Col. Ethan J. Diven, the 31st Commander of Operations Group sits down with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to discuss training after the successful conclusion of The National Training Center Rotation 25-02. Col. Jose A. Reyes, Brigade Commander and Cpt. Brendan R. Fowler, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment Charlie Company Commander share insights on what was harder than they expected, what they are most proud of, the transition support matrix, how they will use this experience to integrate in home station training and give advice to future Commanders that will rotate through the National Training Center.



Recommended Resources:



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite