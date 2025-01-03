Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP19: Rotation 2502, 2nd ABCT 1st Cavalry Division NCOs (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven, the 31st Commander of Operations Group sits down with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to discuss training after the successful conclusion of The National Training Center Rotation 25-02. Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy Perez, Brigade Sgt. Maj. and 1st Sgt. Robert B. Mills, 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, HHC share insights on what it was like to fight at the NTC, masking the brigade, what they are most proud of, how they overcame shortfalls, what surprised them and how they are going to utilize the training here in home station training.



