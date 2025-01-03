On today's News in One:
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain.
(U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Madison Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 06:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, NEWS IN ONE Jan. 6, 2025, by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
