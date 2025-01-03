American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training exercise that occurred at Aviano Air Base. CBRN exercises are one of many annual readiness training requirements, and they are designed to allow the 31st Fighter Wing to execute their core mission tasks and evaluate their ability to survive and operate within a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84185
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110758511.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: CBRN Exercise, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
