    AFN Aviano Radio News: CBRN Exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training exercise that occurred at Aviano Air Base. CBRN exercises are one of many annual readiness training requirements, and they are designed to allow the 31st Fighter Wing to execute their core mission tasks and evaluate their ability to survive and operate within a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84185
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110758511.mp3
    Length: 00:02:18
    Year 2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    CBRN
    Combat Readiness
    Exercise

