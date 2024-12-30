American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 16, 2024. During this hour, DJ Timber highlights world records that have recently been broken and shares information about on-base events and resources. (United States Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 07:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84184
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110758510.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio Show
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano: SrA Brandon Nelson Live Show October 16, 2024, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
