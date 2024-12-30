250102-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    01.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 02, 2025) Master-At-Arms 2nd class Jason Mata, assistant drug and alcohol program advisor at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about over drinking and its consequences, Dec. 30, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 07:36
    Category: Newscasts
