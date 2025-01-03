Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Retiring HH-60 G

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue and 56th Rescue Generation Squadrons retiring the HH-60 Golf helicopter. The 56th is the last active-duty Air Force unit to retire the Aircraft, after years of contributions to the 31st fighter Wing and their mission, ensuring Countless service members return with honor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Retiring HH-60 G, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Aviano
    HH-60G
    Retirement
    Fini Flight
    Radio News

