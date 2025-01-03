An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue and 56th Rescue Generation Squadrons retiring the HH-60 Golf helicopter. The 56th is the last active-duty Air Force unit to retire the Aircraft, after years of contributions to the 31st fighter Wing and their mission, ensuring Countless service members return with honor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84180
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110758496.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Retiring HH-60 G, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.