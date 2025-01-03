AFN Aviano Radio News: Retiring HH-60 G

An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue and 56th Rescue Generation Squadrons retiring the HH-60 Golf helicopter. The 56th is the last active-duty Air Force unit to retire the Aircraft, after years of contributions to the 31st fighter Wing and their mission, ensuring Countless service members return with honor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)