Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE Jan. 1, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE Jan. 1, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Soldiers from the U.S., Germany, Latvia and Turkey attended Unit Public Affairs Representative, or UPAR training, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.

    (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Madison Cassidy)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84171
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110758415.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Jan. 1, 2024, by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    PAO
    KOSOVO
    AFN Europe
    RADIO NEWS
    NEWS IN ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download