Two-minute newscast covering Combined Task Force 154 concludes Operation Compass Rose 4 and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group arrives in Malaysia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 02:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84168
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110758382.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 241231, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.