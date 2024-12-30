Two-minute newscast covering the Secretary of the Navy visiting NSA Bahrain and Task Force 53 holds change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 01:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84161
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110755940.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 24DEC24, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.