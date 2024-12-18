Refuel Radio: Operational Readiness and Frothed Coffee

This third edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, is hosted by Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.



They spoke to Lt. Col. Damien Miller, 507th ARW Inspector General of Inspections director, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve Robinson, a boom operator with the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, about operational readiness.



The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.