    Da Guards - Ep. 14 Let's meet SSG Leif Anderson

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Audio by Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson, aircraft electrician, avionics supervisor, and a non-rated standardization instructor, with Delta Company (Detachment 2), 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion. He shares his experiences going the military, moving to North Dakota from Minnesota, and what it is like working in an aviation unit during federal deployments and state emergencies.

    Podcast
    NDNG
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Da Guards

