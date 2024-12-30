Let's meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson, aircraft electrician, avionics supervisor, and a non-rated standardization instructor, with Delta Company (Detachment 2), 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion. He shares his experiences going the military, moving to North Dakota from Minnesota, and what it is like working in an aviation unit during federal deployments and state emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 10:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|84154
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110755031.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:06
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 14 Let's meet SSG Leif Anderson, by Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.