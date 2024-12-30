Da Guards - Ep. 14 Let's meet SSG Leif Anderson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84154" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Let's meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson, aircraft electrician, avionics supervisor, and a non-rated standardization instructor, with Delta Company (Detachment 2), 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion. He shares his experiences going the military, moving to North Dakota from Minnesota, and what it is like working in an aviation unit during federal deployments and state emergencies.