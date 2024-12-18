Chevrons - Ep 042 - The Best Advice of 2024

This episode is different than our usual episode. We will take some time to review all eleven episodes that we published this year. We’ll highlight the best advice and stories from each guest and talk about what we learned in 2024.



Thank you to our listeners! If you have any topic or guest ideas that you’d like to see in the New Year, please reach out! We’d love to hear from you. As you continue to work to become the best version of yourself in the new year, we hope to provide advice, guidance and opportunities for self improvement. Let’s make 2025 the year of growth. Happy New Year!