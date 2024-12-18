Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News - NAS Sigonella and Space Force

    AFN Naples News - NAS Sigonella and Space Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    261226-N-PS829-1001 Naples, Italy (December, 26 2024) News highlighting NAS Sigonella BOS contract modification and Space Force marks half-decade of service. (U.S. Navy news by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84142
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110753499.mp3
    Length: 00:02:27
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News - NAS Sigonella and Space Force, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download