    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 15

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with some of Tyndall's First Sergeants, MSgt. Josh Gott and SMSgt. Matthew Brewer, to talk about how the first sergeant culture has changed, what it takes to be a first sergeant, and more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:51
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    ACC
    Team Tyndall
    Tyndall First Sergeants Association

