Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 15

On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with some of Tyndall's First Sergeants, MSgt. Josh Gott and SMSgt. Matthew Brewer, to talk about how the first sergeant culture has changed, what it takes to be a first sergeant, and more.
